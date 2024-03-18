American television host and comedian Wayne Brady has opened up about the pansexual misconceptions he faces – and the eggplants in his DMs.

The 51-year-old TV star came out as pansexual publicly in August last year and, in a new interview with People, Brady revealed how he copes with both the newfound freedom he’s experienced, and the misunderstandings about his identity.

While walking the GLAAD Awards red carpet in a bold yellow suit, Brady shared that his journey to finding the pansexual label wasn’t straightforward.

“I had to do research and find out what it was that I was that I was feeling,” Brady admitted.

He went on to note that the biggest misconception about pansexuality “is that people think that you’re an indecisive bisexual. It’s like, no, no, no, no, no. Let me set you straight.”

In a separate interview with E! News on the same night, Brady was asked about his dating life and he shared that he had received X-rated social media messages since coming out.

“Yes, my DMs are popping. It’s amazing. I’ve never got eggplants in my inbox,” the star laughed. “It’s shocking!”

What does Wayne Brady mean by pansexual?

The pansexual Pride flag was created in 2010. (Pexels/ Tim Samuel)

Put simply, a pansexual person is attracted to people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Some pansexual people describe it as being “gender blind.”

“What the definition basically boils down to is – regardless of gender,” Brady offered as his explanation of pansexuality.

“So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here. If you’re gay, if you’re straight, if you’re non-binary, trans, I don’t care.”

Is Wayne Brady in a relationship?

Wayne Brady revealed he’s received saucy DMs since coming out as pansexual. (Steven Simione/WireImage)

Speaking about his relationship status recently, Brady revealed that he was single.

“Like RuPaul says I’m loving myself so I can love somebody else,” he said with a smile.

“I’ve got attention from everybody and that’s cool because hey, I love everybody so that’s cool – everybody can love on me.”

What is Wayne Brady best known for?

Brady is best known for hosting the CBS game show Let’s Make a Deal since its 2009 revival.

He also appears as a regular on the improvisational comedy show Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

Brady has also worked as an actor on Broadway. He played Simon, who performs as a drag queen called Lola, in the Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots for five months from November 2015 to March 2016.

Wayne Brady also had a stint on How I Met Your Mother where he played James Stinson, the gay brother of the lead character Barney (Neil Patrick Harris). James became a recurring character in series nine, the show’s final season.