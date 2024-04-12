Wayne Brady is returning to Broadway to star in a new production of The Wiz – and this is how to get tickets.

The actor will take on the lead role of the Tony Award-winning musical when it returns to Broadway for the first time in 50 years.

Tickets for The Wiz on Broadway are now available to buy from Ticketmaster.

The show has officially opened at the Marquis Theatre and will run until at least 18 August.

Discussing playing the title role in the show’s return to Broadway, he said on The View: “It’s a real moment to be back and be a part of this amazing cast and story.”

When asked if his role in the show is a “full circle moment” by the hosts he said: “Absolutely, for my generation watching The Wiz was inspirational and aspirational.”

Wayne Brady will play the title role in The Wiz on Broadway. (Jeremy Daniel)

“You see these depictions of a fantastical Black life that sometimes, depending on where you are, we aren’t allowed the agency to dream and have fantasies,” he continued.

“So to see these people dressed up as the lion and the wizard, I knew I wanted to be like them. I didn’t know how I was going to get from Orlando all the way to Broadway but I knew I was going to do it someday, and that was definitely part of my journey.”

Brady – who came out as pansexual in August 2023 – was also part of the touring cast of The Wiz, which premiered in Baltimore ahead of its Broadway run this spring.

The show, which is a reimagining of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, made its debut in 1974, with the original Broadway run winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

It was then adapted into a feature film in 1978 starring Diana Ross and Michael Jackson, which, despite receiving mixed reviews from critics has become a cult classic among fans.

Its 2024 edition will “embrace the timelessness of the classic Wizard of Oz musical as it celebrates its 50th anniversary, while adding a new dimension”.

This includes direction from Schele Williams (The Notebook), choreography by Beyoncé collaborator JaQuel Knight and additional material written by writer, actor and television show host Amber Ruffin.

Brady will be joined by Nichelle Lewis as Dorothy, Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody Betts as Aunt Em/Evillene, Kyle Ramar Freeman as Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as Tinman and Avery Wilson as Scarecrow.

How to get The Wiz tickets starring Wayne Brady

Tickets for all shows until 18 August are now available to purchase from ticketmaster.com.

Prices vary per date and time, but they range from $83 through to the $400 price mark.