Yungblud has announced details of a brand new festival, Bludfest – and this is everything you need to know.

The artist has confirmed he will headline the event at the Milton Keynes Bowl on 11 August alongside a multi-genre lineup.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 22 March via Ticketmaster.

Announcing the festival, Yungblud said: “Five years ago we imagined a world of our own. In Bludfest we are physically going to build one.

“This will be a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community – where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to f**king life right before your eyes.”

He added: “I wanted to build an experience where anyone can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own. I want to create an experience that blurs the lines of genre, destroys the limitation of imagination, cuts the corporate bullshit and is all about people coming together.”

It’s also been confirmed that Lil Yachty, Soft Play, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young and Jazmin Bean will join him on the lineup.

While The Damned will also perform at the festival in the “icon slot” at the Milton Keynes Bowl.

More names are set to be announced for Bludfest in the coming months, and you can find out more below.

This includes ticket details, how to sign up for the presale and more below.

How to get Bludfest tickets

They go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, 22 March via Ticketmaster.

A presale will take place from 10am GMT on Thursday, 21 March. Fans can sign up to the exclusive ticket presale at bludfest.com.

Once you’re signed up to the mailing list you’ll receive details on how to access the presale.

What are the ticket prices?

While announcing the festival, the artist also confirmed the ticket prices for Bludfest.

They’ll be priced at £49.50 plus booking fees for general admission.

Who’s on the lineup?

The festival will be headlined by Yungblud, who will be joined by a number of acts, with more to be confirmed in the coming months.