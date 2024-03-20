Tom Daley has posted a shirtless interview with two of his diving partners, and we’re certainly not complaining.

Last month, the gay diving legend and his current diving partner Noah Williams answered fan questions whilst shirtless in a YouTube video. The pair sat down together for the Q&A (where we totally didn’t get distracted by their abs), and discussed Williams joining OnlyFans, and the c*ck sock Daley knitted his duo partner for his 21st birthday.

Now, the Olympic gold medallist has re-created the ever-popular video, this time with his former teammate Daniel Goodfellow, as well as Williams. On 18 March, the trio discussed a series of fan-written questions to discover which of his partners knows him best.

Daley begins, “Is Tom…”, to which Williams quips, “a top or bottom?,” at the start of the video. Other questions included “What is Tom’s favourite TV program?”; “Name one feature Tom loves and dislikes about competition venues?”; “How many cups of coffee does Tom drink a day?”; and “Does Tom prefer boxers or briefs?”, and more.

Daley and Goodfellow took home the bronze medal when they dived together at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

More recently, the dad of two won big at the World Aquatic Championships in Doha. The British diving team won gold in the team event, while Daley won silver with Noah Williams. Their performance landed them a spot for Team GB at the men’s synchronized 10m event at the Paris Olympics.

Team GB have yet to announce which team members they’ll be taking to Paris in the summer, but the pair are favourites to appear at the Olympics this year.

Last month, Daley was announced to be among the new Drag Race UK vs The World guest judges.

The BBC announced that the queen of the cruise ship Jane McDonald and ‘So Macho’ singer Sinitta would be the two celebrity contestants joining the queens during the Snatch Game episode.

The remaining stars to appear on the series, featuring 11 drag performers from across RuPaul’s global Drag Race empire, were confirmed, including ‘Unholy’ singer Kim Petras, alongside Graham Norton and Alan Carr.