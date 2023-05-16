Adidas has released its Pride 2023 collection which is advocating for inclusivity and allyship in sport.

The brand has dropped an apparel and footwear range to mark Pride Month – and have teamed up with Tom Daley for the campaign.

The Adidas Pride collection is now available to shop at adidas.com/pride or adidas.co.uk/pride.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

As part of the campaign, the Olympic gold medalist has written a love letter to sport, which he says is “a space for everyone”.

“No matter their sexual orientation, gender identity, whatever it is. Every single athlete should be free to love you while loving whoever they want and most importantly, being true to whoever they are,” he adds.

He continues in the letter: “There is already so much hate in the world, saying what people can and can’t do at certain levels and in certain spaces. The pitch, the field or the pool must be a safe space, the place to game freely.”

Adidas has teamed up with Tom Daley, Jari Jones and more for the campaign. (Adidas/PinkNews)

The brand has partnered with queer designer Rich Mnisi for the collection, which features a range of apparel and footwear.

It’s been inspired by a love letter the South African designer wrote to his younger self, in which he declares “Let Love Be Your Legacy”.

The collection spans both lifestyle and performance pieces featuring silhouettes across Adidas Originals, football, cycling, sportswear and swim.

Adidas has released a Pride edition of its Stan Smith shoes. (Adidas/PinkNews)

This includes a new Pride edition of the brand’s popular Stan Smith shoes, which feature rainbow embellishments on the lace hoops.

While the collection’s vibrant colour palette is paired with the slogans “Love Unites” and “Let Love Be Your Legacy” printed onto football jersey’s, cycling gear and t-shirts.

There’s also Pride-embellished accessories including a backpack, cap, slides, a bucket hat and crew socks, which feature designs by Mnisi.

The collection features slogans ‘Love Unites’ and ‘Let Love Be Your Legacy’ throughout. (Adidas/PinkNews)

The campaign also sees the brand team up with actress and activist Jari Jones and their longstanding partner, Athlete Ally.

The non-profit organisation focuses on ending homophobia and transphobia in sport.

To shop the collection head to adidas.com/pride or adidas.co.uk/pride.