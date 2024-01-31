Lorraine Kelly causes a stir with Gwyneth Paltrow vagina comment

TV legend and gay icon Lorraine Kelly has offered a swift apology after her comments about Gwyneth Paltrow’s “noonie” (vagina, in other words) surprised her guests.

The 64-year-old Scottish presenter was hosting her self-titled show on Wednesday (31 January) when she made some eyebrow-raising remarks.

On the daytime show, the hot topic of Paltrow steaming her vagina came up in conversation, because of course it did! This is daytime TV at its finest.

So, what did Lorraine Kelly say about Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘noonie’?

Lorraine Kelly was discussing Paltrow’s unconventional health methods with guests Ross King (calling in from LA) and Lucie Cave (in the studio) when she began speaking her truth.

“Ross, well I don’t know how to introduce this next lady. Gwyneth Paltrow is letting us all know how she ‘de-stresses.’ Is that fair to say?” Lorraine began.

”I shudder to ask, knowing about the candles and the things she sticks up her noonie. She’s a strange one.”

Cave burst out laughing in the studio and Lorraine turned to the camera to give her own PSA: “Don’t steam your bits at home, it’s really not good for you.”

Through giggles, Lorraine then apologised for her comments.

“Sorry that took a wrong turn, I think I forgot I was on the telly!” she said.

Does Gwyneth Paltrow approve vagina steaming?

Somewhat infamously, Paltrow has become known for her unusual wellness techniques (including that candle), many of which she shares on her online platform Goop.

The 51-year-old Iron Man actor endorsed and recommended the act of vaginal streaming in a Goop newsletter.

“You sit on what is essentially a mini-throne, and a combination of infrared and mugwort steam cleanses your uterus, et al,” she wrote.

“It is an energetic release – not just a steam douche – that balances female hormone levels. If you’re in LA, you have to do it.”

The act of vagina streaming has been dubbed a fad by many medical professionals. For example, Dr. Draion Burch told LiveScience that “there’s no scientific evidence that shows it works.”

Why is Lorraine Kelly an LGBTQ+ icon?

This isn’t the first time Lorraine has become an internet meme for being her loveable self.

Currently, she’s the internet’s favourite for being revealed as the Owl on the fifth series of Masked Singer.

On the show, she performed her own editions of Kylie Minogue’s ‘Padam’ and S Club 7’s ‘Don’t Stop Movin’

Beyond her hilarious TV appearances, Lorraine has proven time and time again that she’s a staunch LGBTQ+ ally.

Furthermore, amid hostile British press towards the transgender community, Lorraine has been a vocal trans ally. “You know, I think that trans women are women and trans men are men. And that’s what I think,” she shared on her show in 2022.