Aurora has announced details of a headline UK and European tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will headline a string of shows across September and October in support of her upcoming album.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 5 April via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin in Milan on 18 September and head to the likes of Vienna, Prague, Krakow, Warsaw and Berlin.

Other dates includes Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris and Manchester as well as a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on 2 October.

You may like to watch

It will be in support of her upcoming fourth studio album, What Happened To The Heart? which is due for release on 7 June.

The LP features lead single “Some Type of Skin” and follows up 2022’s The Gods We Can Touch, which became her first top 10 album in the UK and second to reach number one in her native, Norway.

This summer she is also confirmed to be playing a string of festival sets including the iconic Glastonbury in June.

Aurora will also perform at the likes of Roskilde, NOS Alive, Summer Sonic and Sziget.

Ahead of tickets going on sale for her UK and European tour you can check out the full tour schedule and more below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 5 April via Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-order her album from the official store before 3pm BST on 2 April will receive access to a presale.

You’ll receive your unique ticket link by 6pm on 2 April, with the presale starting from 10am local time on 3 April.

For other presales taking place including O2, Live Nation and venue presales, you can check your local listing below.