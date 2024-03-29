Kristen Stewart says making a superhero movie sounds like a ‘f***ing nightmare’

Actress and lesbian favourite Kristen Stewart has revealed the one director who could convince her to star in a superhero movie.

Speaking on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, released on Tuesday (26 March), Stewart said that would “likely never” star in a Marvel film, and that making a superhero film “sounds like a f***ing nightmare”.

But, if Lady Bird and Barbie director Greta Gerwig was on board, “I would do it”, she joked.

Speaking to host Amanda Hirsch, the Love Lies Bleeding star said she does “like big movies because I like people to watch them when I’m in them.”

However, in order for her to want to star in a Marvel blockbuster, the “system would have to change. You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person… and it doesn’t happen”, she added.

“What ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it.”

Stewart hit headlines this week after giving talk show host Seth Meyers a “lesbian makeover” in a segment where the two of them drank Twilight-inspired Bloody Marys with garlic, and a Panic-Room-themed cocktail containing a questionable mix of energy drinks.

After several drinks, Stewart gave Meyers a full “lesbian makeover”, including a denim jacket, oversized glasses, a green beanie and the must-have lesbian accessory, a carabiner.

“Do you not feel cooler than you’ve ever felt?” she asked after on the Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday (27 March).

The host replied: “I feel as though I’ve reverted to what I’m supposed to be.”

Stewart’s bodybuilding thriller Love Lies Bleeding is due to be released in the UK on 3 May.