Kristen Stewart is the woman of the moment, with her recent red carpet and chat show appearances to promote her new movie Love Lies Bleeding… but who is her fiancée Dylan Meyer?

The Twilight and Love Lies Bleeding star announced she was engaged to actor and screenwriter Meyer in November 2021 on The Howard Stern Show, not that we’re incredibly envious or anything.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said on the show.

“I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

How did Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer meet?

Kristen Stewart with her fiancée Dylan Meyer (Instagram/@spillzdylz)

Stewart and Meyer first met in 2013 on a movie set.

They reconnected a few years later through a mutual friend in 2019 and it was from there the whirlwind romance sparked.

Stewart told Stern that it was after just a few weeks of dating that she told Meyer she loved her.

“The first time that I told her that I loved her, we were like sitting in this random bar,” Stewart revealed.

“I’ve known her for like six years, but we only started seeing each other and it was like two weeks in, and it was literally like the day that I met her, all bets were off.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, featuring that iconic jockstrap cover, Stewart described why Meyer is the love of her life.

“I found the right person because I can be so obsessive about what I do. And luckily my girlfriend, my partner, we are into the same s**t” she said.

“We have taken the things that we’re spending our time on and interlocked them, and we’re so much f***ing smarter and stronger together. And you’re just like, ‘F**k, that is the best.’ ”

Does Dylan Meyer have Instagram?

Stewart does not have Instagram so Meyer made the pair both Instagram official in October 2019.

Posting a black-and-white polaroid of them kissing, Meyer wrote: “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

The couple have predominately kept their romance private but in between wonderful cat pictures, Meyer does occasionally post Stewart on her timeline.

For Valentine’s Day this year, Meyer shared four cute photos of herself and Stewart.

Alongside the images, Meyer wrote: “Happy valentines to my #1 crush, the hottest cat mom in the game.” The pictures included them kissing by the ocean, as well as Stewart holding their pet cat.

“I am just so, so into you,” she added.

What has Dylan Meyer written?

Meyer has written and starred in projects across TV and film.

She co-wrote and executive produced the 2016 Netflix movie XOXO which follows the intersecting lives of six strangers at an EDM festival.

Also, she was a writer for Miss 2059, a sci-fi series that sees the reigning Miss Earth winner use her beauty pageant talents to survive.

Kristen Stewart kissing her fiancée Dylan Meyer at the Oscars. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Meyer’s acting credits include the short films The Death and Return of Superman, Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling, and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer.

Meyer and Stewart founded the production company Nevermind with producer Maggie McLean last year.

The couple are also working on projects of their own: Stewart’s feature directorial debut is set to be The Chronology of Water, an adaptation of the 2011 memoir by author Lidia Yuknavitch.

Meanwhile, Meyer is working on The Wrong Girls, also her directorial feature debut, in which Stewart will star.

In the Rolling Stone interview, Meyer described the film as “a stoner buddy comedy about two slacker girls coming of age.” Sounds good to us!