Kristen Stewart has seemingly declared 2024 the year of no pants. The Twilight star has shown off several daring pantless looks during press tours for new film Love Lies Bleeding, and on her Rolling Stone cover.

The queer actor, who is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, has been pushing her unique style for years: an embrace of androgynous and daring looks.

She recently posed in a very high-cut black bodysuit (that mimics a wrestling singlet), blazer sleeves and Chanel pumps. Trousers? Who needs ’em!

Kristen Stewart is bringing pantlessness back. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Kristen Stewart is bringing pantlessness back. (Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for A24)

Stewart’s no-pants ensembles aren’t limited to photo-calls though. She has also seen out in New York devoid of trousers, wearing cable-knit cream Brunello Cucinelli briefs and a matching cream button-down blouse with only the top button fastened so that her bra was visible.

Kristen Stewart in Brunello Cucinelli. (MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Kristen Stewart in Brunello Cucinelli. (Gotham/GC Images)

She accessorised with a quilted patent leather Chanel bag, burgundy pumps and round sunglasses.

Of course, Kristen Stewart also went pantless for her iconic Rolling Stone cover, which was deemed controversial due to the fact she was photographed with her hand down the front of her underwear.

“I never have felt like I have performed a femininity in order to reap its benefits in a way that felt like a lie,” she told the magazine, a sentiment that is reflected in her styling that moves between feminine elegance and a more masculine edginess.

“I’m very fluid, and I’ve never felt like: ‘Oh, wow, I was doing this lie for a long time in order to get jobs’.”

What is the ‘No Pants’ trend?

Vogue describes the trend as a style that has transcended the runway, and it has now been embraced by the likes of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, with many brands, including Miu Miu, Maison Margiela, and LaQuan Smith, joining in the fun.

Where did the trend originate?

Although we are seeing the trend now, it can actually be traced back to the Fifties. At that time, the clothing style was dance wear: leotards over tights were a frequent silhouette that became its own distinct style.

The look was also widely popularised by Edie Sedgwick when she was Andy Warhol’s muse and “It Girl” the following decade. The style was further developed by Vivienne Westwood, who embraced the no-pants visible underwear pairing.

Ultimately, it’s not for the faint of heart or a conservative dresser. Or for people who live in cold countries.

As Lady Gaga once said: “I feel freer in underwear, and I hate f***ing pants.”