Lauren Boebert mocked over ‘sad’ event turnout: ‘Could have met in her living room’
Controversial right-wing Republican politician Lauren Boebert has been mocked after hardly anyone turned up to hear her speak at an event.
Colorado representative Boebert, who is known for her anti-LGBTQ+ views, was ridiculed on social media over the weekend after poor turnout at an event in her home state.
“Great to be with you today, Adams County,” she wrote on X/Twitter, alongside three photographs highlighting a thinly populated venue – a fact people were quick to pick up on.
“It looks like only 10 people showed up. That’s significantly lower than the attendance at the Beetlejuice musical,” one user humorously wrote, harking back to the controversy Boebert was embroiled in after seemingly being caught fondling a man’s groin during the family-friendly show.
“Ouch, that is a really small and sad turn out,” another added, while a third sarcastically wrote that the Republican congresswoman can “can really draw a crowd”.
One person joked “they could have met in her living room”.
As PinkNews has previously reported, Lauren Boebert is running in a different Colorado district in 2024 to a bid to improve her chances of being re-elected to Congress.
“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” she said of the decision, announced in December, following the Beetlejuice scandal.
“I promised I will do whatever it takes to stop the socialists and communists from taking over our country. That means staying in the fight.
“I did not arrive at this decision easily. A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the movement and for my children’s future.”
“I will not allow dark money, directed at destroying me personally, to steal this seat. It’s not fair to the district and the conservatives there who have fought so hard for our victories.”
