Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has confirmed the rumours that she dated Spanish pop star Rosalía for several months.

Schafer, who recently starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, told GQ that the pair were romantically involved in 2019, and that she still considers Rosalía “family”.

Revealing that the pair dated for about five months, Schafer said there “so much speculation” about the relationship, that she didn’t know whether or not to confirm the rumours.

“Part of us just wants to get it over with, and then another part is like: ‘It’s none of anybody’s f*cking business’,” the trans screen star said.

Now, however, “it’s something I’m happy to share and I think she feels that way too.”

Schafer said she still has a “beautiful friendship” with the Catalan singer-songwriter – who has recorded with the likes of Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny – and she remains “family, no matter what”.

Hunter Schafer reveals she dated Spanish pop star Rosalía for several months (Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images)

The star also spoke about feeling a “sense of responsibility” as a trans actress playing a young trans character in Euphoria, but added that she does not want to make her identity the “centrepiece” of her career.

“I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on,” she said.

“I know I’m one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and I do feel a sense of responsibility, and maybe a little bit of guilt, for not being more of a spokesperson.

“But, ultimately, I believe that not making it the centrepiece to what I’m doing will allow me to get further. And I think getting further and doing awesome s**t, in the interest of ‘the movement,’ will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time.”

Schafer will be seen next alongside Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness.