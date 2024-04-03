Republicans propose renaming Dulles International Airport after Donald Trump

Dulles International Airport in Virgina should be renamed after ex-president Donald Trump, a group of Republicans have suggested in a co-sponsored bill.

Washington Dulles International Airport is an international airport in northern Virginia and is named after after John Foster Dulles, who was US secretary of state between 1953 and 1959.

Republican politician Guy Reschenthaler, the representative for Pennsylvania’s 14th congressional district, introduced the bill on Friday (29 March) alongside six other Republicans.

He told Fox News Digital that in his lifetime the US has “never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J Trump”.

“As millions of domestic and international travellers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing ‘Welcome to Trump international airport’ as they land on American soil,” he said.

Republicans want to rename Dulles International Airport after Donald Trump. (Angelo Hornak/Corbis/Getty)

The bill, which is unlikely to become law, is co-sponsored by six other Republicans. They are Tennessee representatives Chuck Fleischmann and Andy Ogles, Paul Gosar of Arizona, Barry Moore of Alabama, Troy Nehls of Texas and Michael Waltz of Florida.

Commenting on the proposal, Gosar said: “I can see no more fitting recognition than naming both airports in our nation’s capital after America’s two best presidents: DCA after President Reagan and Dulles after President Trump.”

However, Democrats were quick to slam the bill, with Don Beyer, rep for Virginia’s 8th congressional district, pointing out one of Trump’s first acts as president was to enact his Muslim travel ban; an executive order banning people from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

“I went to Dulles to try to help innocent people caught up in the chaos. I remember grandparents detained for hours as their terrified families waited,” he wrote on social media.

“I remember Republicans like those who wrote this bill hiding and giving mealy mouthed responses when asked about the suffering Trump’s Muslim ban caused. They know Dulles will never be renamed after Trump. Again, that’s not the point – the point is to suck up to their Dear Leader.”

Gerald Connolly, who serves Virginia’s 11th congressional district, said: “Donald Trump is facing 91 felony charges. If Republicans want to name something after him, I’d suggest they find a federal prison.”

Trump will attempt to win a second stay in the White House as the Republican presidential nominee during this November’s 2024 US election.