RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Jan Sport has taken aim at her fellow season 12 castmate Sherry Pie following reports that the disgraced drag entertainer is attempting to return to the public eye.

Jan, who went on to become a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6 in 2021, starred in season 12 of the reality show alongside Sherry Pie in 2020.

The latter was disqualified from the competition as it began airing after she admitted to sexual misconduct and catfishing men online, and she was heavily edited out of the series as it progressed.

However, the 32-year-old queen has become increasingly active on social media, and started an account on celebrity video sharing app, Cameo.

In a post on X/Twitter earlier this week (2 April), Jan responded to Sherry Pie’s increasing internet presence with a fiery statement.

The cast of Drag Race season 12 before the season launched in 2020. Sherry Pie is top right, Jan is bottom left. (Getty)

“I never need to see Sherry on my timeline ever again,” the 30-year-old drag star wrote.

Jan continued by writing that she didn’t disprove of Sherry continuing to do drag, but didn’t like the fact she appeared to still be utilising her platform.

“I’m not saying she can’t do drag and express herself… But a platform? Nah,” she wrote.

“I guarantee whatever you’re looking for in a cameo from her, you can absolutely find from another queen.”

The following day, Sherry reportedly posted on her Instagram Stories: “I don’t need to argue with BACKPACKS,” referring to Jan’s full name, Jan Sport – which is also the name of backpack brand, JanSport.

Sherry Pie became the first Drag Race contestant to be disqualified from the show while the season was airing, and was banned from attending the reunion and finale – despite making it to the top four.

She had apologised following accusations that she had pretended to be a casting director and encouraged five acting newcomers to send photos and videos of themselves, sometimes explicit, to her.

The actors did so believing they were corresponding with a casting director who was undertaking a casting process for TV and film roles.

Drag Race Season 12 queen Sherry Pie admitting to catfishing men online. (WoW)

In a statement apologising for her actions at the time, Sherry stated: “I truly apologise to everyone I have hurt with my actions. I also want to say how sorry I am to my sisters of season 12 and honestly the whole network and production company.

“All I can do is change the behaviour and that starts with me and doing that work.”

After she shared an apology on Facebook, RuPaul’s Drag Race production company World of Wonder issued a statement about her disqualification.

“In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race,” it read.

“Out of respect for the hard work of the other queens, VH1 will air the season as planned. Sherry will not appear in the grand finale scheduled to be filmed later this spring.”