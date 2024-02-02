Is Central Cee’s song ‘Doja’ homophobic? The truth behind the viral TikTok track
“How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay” is the central lyric in Central Cee’s song “Doja,” which blew up on TikTok in mid-July 2022. Although it’s fallen off in popularity since then, over 420,000 videos still use the sound on the app.
Although many LGBTQ+ TikTok users embraced the viral sound – with many queer people using it to identify themselves, family members, and/or their LGBTQ+ partner – homophobes also embraced the track.
TikTokers used the song to imply that, for example, wearing skinny jeans or tight pants, hanging out with male friends, using flavoured vapes, or not being able to drive is “gay”— used derogatorily.
This was heavily criticised by the LGBTQ+ community.
Queer TikTokers called out the negative use of the song. One posted a TikTok saying that when the sound is used correctly the trend is “funny.” If not: “Y’all are just calling things gay,” he wrote in his TikTok’s overlay text.
What are the lyrics to ‘Doja’ by Central Cee?
The lyrics are:
You may like to watch
How can I be homophobic?
My bitch is gay
Hit man in the top
Try see a man topless, even the stick is gay
Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them
But I don’t swing that way
The mandem celebrate Eid
The trap still runnin’ on Christmas day
Somebody tell Doja Cat
That I’m tryna indulge in that
In my grey tracksuit, see the bulge in that
See the motion clap when you’re throwin’ it back (when you’re throwin’ it back)
These females plannin’ on doin’ me wrong
So I’m grabbin’ a ‘dom out the Trojan pack
Post the location after we’re gone
Can’t slip and let them know where we’re at
I don’t know about you but I value my life (but I value my life)
‘Cause imagine I die (die)
And I ain’t made a hundred M’s yet
There’s so much things I ain’t done yet
Like fuckin’ a flight attendant, huh
I don’t party, but I heard Cardi there
So fuck it, I might attend it
Gotta kick back sometimes and wonder
How life woulda been if I never did take them risks
And would have I prospered?
Floatin’ and I won’t go under
Been outta town for a month
Absence made the love grow fonder
UK rap or UK drill
Gotta mention my name if you talk ’bout the genre (alright)
Ho-ho-how can I be homophobic?
(My bitch is gay)
Hit man in the top
Try see a man topless, even the stick is gay
Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them
But I don’t swing that way (way)
The mandem celebrate Eid
The trap still runnin’ on Christmas day
Ho-h-how can I be homophobic?
My bitch is gay
Hit man in the top
Try see a man topless, even the stick is gay
Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them
But I don’t swing that way (way)
The mandem celebrate Eid
The trap still runnin’ on Christmas day
So, is the song homophobic?
Well, in Central Cee’s own words: no. He claims that it’s actually meant to be an inclusive track.
In a video interview with media company and song lyric giant Genius, he said: “It is literally what I say, I’m not homophobic. My girlfriend is bisexual she was like the first proper gay person I really communicated with. I feel like homophobia is embedded in our culture, rap music, even just like, in the hood it’s quite known, it’s embedded in us to shun a person which I don’t think is right.
“I was to add in that personally I think homophobia is so weird, I see people that are being so hateful: why do you care what other people are doing. That’s mad to me. It’s a you problem – I’m definitely against homophobia.”
Central Cee and PinkPantheress
Central Cee is definitely a fast-rising star, so from a visibility point of view, it’s important that he’s clarified that he isn’t homophobic. He is featured on the 2023 PinkPantheress track ‘Nice To Meet You’. Speaking about Central Cee, PinkPantheress said: “It was really cool” to work with him.
This collaboration was hailed as a significant moment, as both of the stars represent two of the UK’s biggest musical exports at the moment. Also, Central Cee’s 2021 track “Obsessed With You” heavily sampled PinkPantheress’s TikTok hit “Just for me”, which is another thing that links the pair together.
How did this story make you feel?
MyPinkNews members are invited to comment on articles to discuss the content we publish, or debate issues more generally. Please familiarise yourself with our community guidelines to ensure that our community remains a safe and inclusive space for all.
Report this comment
Please let us know why you would like to report this comment:
The ability to comment will be removed from anyone who does not follow our Terms & Conditions