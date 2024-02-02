“How can I be homophobic? My bitch is gay” is the central lyric in Central Cee’s song “Doja,” which blew up on TikTok in mid-July 2022. Although it’s fallen off in popularity since then, over 420,000 videos still use the sound on the app.

Although many LGBTQ+ TikTok users embraced the viral sound – with many queer people using it to identify themselves, family members, and/or their LGBTQ+ partner – homophobes also embraced the track.

TikTokers used the song to imply that, for example, wearing skinny jeans or tight pants, hanging out with male friends, using flavoured vapes, or not being able to drive is “gay”— used derogatorily.

This was heavily criticised by the LGBTQ+ community.

Queer TikTokers called out the negative use of the song. One posted a TikTok saying that when the sound is used correctly the trend is “funny.” If not: “Y’all are just calling things gay,” he wrote in his TikTok’s overlay text.

What are the lyrics to ‘Doja’ by Central Cee?

The lyrics are:

How can I be homophobic?

My bitch is gay

Hit man in the top

Try see a man topless, even the stick is gay

Huggin’ my bruddas and say that I love them

But I don’t swing that way

The mandem celebrate Eid

The trap still runnin’ on Christmas day

Somebody tell Doja Cat

That I’m tryna indulge in that

In my grey tracksuit, see the bulge in that

See the motion clap when you’re throwin’ it back (when you’re throwin’ it back)

These females plannin’ on doin’ me wrong

So I’m grabbin’ a ‘dom out the Trojan pack

Post the location after we’re gone

Can’t slip and let them know where we’re at

I don’t know about you but I value my life (but I value my life)

‘Cause imagine I die (die)

And I ain’t made a hundred M’s yet

There’s so much things I ain’t done yet

Like fuckin’ a flight attendant, huh

I don’t party, but I heard Cardi there

So fuck it, I might attend it

Gotta kick back sometimes and wonder

How life woulda been if I never did take them risks

And would have I prospered?

Floatin’ and I won’t go under

Been outta town for a month

Absence made the love grow fonder

UK rap or UK drill

Gotta mention my name if you talk ’bout the genre (alright)

So, is the song homophobic?

Well, in Central Cee’s own words: no. He claims that it’s actually meant to be an inclusive track.

In a video interview with media company and song lyric giant Genius, he said: “It is literally what I say, I’m not homophobic. My girlfriend is bisexual she was like the first proper gay person I really communicated with. I feel like homophobia is embedded in our culture, rap music, even just like, in the hood it’s quite known, it’s embedded in us to shun a person which I don’t think is right.

“I was to add in that personally I think homophobia is so weird, I see people that are being so hateful: why do you care what other people are doing. That’s mad to me. It’s a you problem – I’m definitely against homophobia.”

Many people praised him for making his position clear. One TikTok user commented: “this is honestly such an important convo and there aren’t many rappers who would take this stance

Central Cee and PinkPantheress

.”

Central Cee is definitely a fast-rising star, so from a visibility point of view, it’s important that he’s clarified that he isn’t homophobic. He is featured on the 2023 PinkPantheress track ‘Nice To Meet You’. Speaking about Central Cee, PinkPantheress said: “It was really cool” to work with him.

This collaboration was hailed as a significant moment, as both of the stars represent two of the UK’s biggest musical exports at the moment. Also, Central Cee’s 2021 track “Obsessed With You” heavily sampled PinkPantheress’s TikTok hit “Just for me”, which is another thing that links the pair together.