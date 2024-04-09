Jinx Monsoon gets to make out with a High School Musical star in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway production. How does it feel to be living our dream?

The two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, who made her Broadway debut in Chicago in 2023, has returned to the stage again this month as Audrey in the Musical/Comedy production.

She marked her new role with an impressive kissing scene clip from the musical in which she locks lips with her co-star, which she shared to X on 8 April. To say we’re jealous is an understatement.

“If you need me, I’ll be making out with @corbinbleu until May 26th. Forward my mail to Mushnick’s Flower shop, 1313 Skidrow,” she tweeted. If you’re not familiar with the musical, that’s the flower shop in which characters Seymour and Monsoon’s Audrey work.

If you need me, I’ll be making out with @corbinbleu until May 26th. Forward my mail to Mushnick’s Flower shop, 1313 Skidrow. 🩸🪴 pic.twitter.com/BScHcoNHsN — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) April 7, 2024

Not only does the star — who recently shared her chosen personal name as part of her gender journey — get to lock lips with the ex-Disney star Corbin Bleu on stage, but she’s also broken records with the role. Monsoon has become the first drag queen to play the coveted role in a major production of the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken musical.

“Little Shop of Horrors was my favourite movie musical as a kid but Audrey is a role I considered out of the realm of possibility for me,” Monsoon said in a previous statement. “To get to play her in this incredible production is terribly exciting. As a drag queen who grew up watching the iconic Ellen Greene performance, I’m thrilled and honored to get to bring Audrey to life in a whole new way that also pays homage to her memorable origins.”

You may like to watch

Bleu returns to the role after starring in the production opposite Crazy Rich Asians’ star Constance Wu last year. Prior to this, Evan Rachel Wood and Glee’s Darren Criss featured in the musical.

Jinx Monsoon and Corbin Bleu will perform in Little Shop of Horrors until 26 May. Bleu will, however, not be performing on 28 April. Tickets start at $87, and you can buy tickets for the musical here.