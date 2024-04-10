Lesbian TikTok power couple Caitlin and Leah reveal name of their new baby

TikTok influencer couple Caitlin and Leah have shared the name they will be giving to their second child.

The pair, who describe themselves as a lesbian couple in their videos, have shared their entire IVF pregnancy journey online and recently told their fans chosen name for their baby girl who is due in a couple of weeks.

On their podcast, “The 3am Club”, where the couple speak about everything to do with parenting and relationships, they announced their baby girl will be called Lila Anna.

Caitlin and Leah welcomed their baby boy, Oakley, into the world in 2023. Leah carried their first child using Caitlin’s eggs, while baby Lila Anna is being carried by Caitlin using Leah’s eggs. Their baby is due in just a few weeks time.

The TikTok stars, who have an impressive 9.5 million followers, spoke to PinkNews in 2021 about offering solace to LGBTQ+ people who are seeking levity and a sense of community.

Speaking of getting started on the platform Leah said both she and Caitlin were initially “extremely shy” when they started out, and that she “didn’t even want to be on camera” initially because she lives with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD).

According to the NHS, BDD is a mental health condition in which an individual “spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance” which are “often unnoticeable to others”.

“All the people around us were doing TikTok, and I hated it,” Leah recalled. “I did not want to do it.”

It was “really scary” at first to open up about their lives on TikTok, Caitlin added, but soon their inbox was quickly flooded with messages saying that their videos “really helped other people”.