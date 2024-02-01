Reading and Leeds Festival announce more artists for its 2024 lineup

Reading and Leeds Festival has announced the latest artists that are joining its lineup for 2024.

The festival will return on 23-25 August at Leeds’ Bramham Park and Reading’s Richfield Avenue.

It’s been confirmed today (1 February) that Pendulum, Two Door Cinema Club, Renee Rapp, Denzel Curry and Fontaines D.C. will perform at the festival.

Tickets for both Reading and Leeds Festival are now on sale via Ticketmaster, including weekend and day tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Other new names confirmed for the 2024 lineup include Barry Can’t Swim, Kenya Grace, Nia Archives, The Last Dinner Party, Beabadoobee.

You may like to watch

They join previously announced headliners including Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Liam Gallagher and Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Other headliners performing across the two main stages will be Gerry Cinnamon and Fred again.., while Raye, 21 Savage, The Prodigy and Jorja Smith are also on the lineup.

It will mark the fourth year that the festival will have six headliners across two main stages, instead of the original big three.

You can check out the full lineup so far and ticket details below.

How to get Reading and Leeds Festival tickets

Reading and Leeds Festival tickets are now available from Ticketmaster.

If you’re after Reading Festival tickets head to Ticketmaster here and for Leeds Festival tickets head to Ticketmaster here.

You can buy weekend, weekend & early entry and weekend payment plan tickets, as well as day tickets.

They’re priced at the following:

Weekend camping – £325

Weekend payment plan – from £65

Weekend early entry – £361

Weekend early entry payment plan – from £72.20

Day ticket – £115-£125

Who’s on the lineup?

The first names on the Reading and Leeds Festival 2024 lineup were announced in November, with the second wave of acts confirmed in February.

The lineup so far includes:

Friday Reading / Saturday Leeds:

Blink-182 / Gerry Cinnamon / The Prodigy / Jorja Smith / Two Door Cinema Club / David Kushner / Spiritbox / Neck Deep / The K’s / Kneecap / Bou / Denzel Curry / Kenya Grace / Confidence Man / G Flip / Chinchilla / Kid Brunswick / SOTA / Killoween / Simone / The Amity Affliction / Loveless / Mannequin Pussy / Bad Nerves / Lambrini Girls / Spiritual Cramp / Big Special

Saturday Reading / Sunday Leeds:

Fred Again.. / Lana Del Rey / Raye / Fontaines D.C. / Bleachers / The Last Dinner Party / The Wombats / Skrapz / Overmono / The Beaches / Wunderhorse / Zach Templar / Sonny Fodera / Barry Can’t Swim / Digga D / Goddard / 4am Kru / A Little Sound / DJ Jackum / Courting / Viagra Boys / Loathe / Dream Wife / Militarie Gun / Deijuvhs / Yours Truly / The Scratch / Thus Love / Dead Pony

Sunday Reading / Friday Leeds: