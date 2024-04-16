Fellow Travelers star Jonathan Bailey is reportedly set for a leading role in the latest dinosaurs-on-the-rampage film, Jurassic World 4.

Fans have just weeks left to wait until they see Bailey reprise his role as Lord Anthony in season three of Netflix’s Bridgerton, and, in December, the first part of the long-awaited Wicked film adaptation, in which he plays Fiyero Tigelaar, will open in cinemas.

Now, Deadline has reported that alongside Wicked: Part Two‘s scheduled arrival in 2025, Bailey could also be gearing up to star in the latest instalment of Michael Crichton’s continuing Jurassic Park story, which is set to begin production this year.

The publication reports that Jonathan Bailey is in “early talks” to be seen in Jurassic World 4 alongside Avengers star Scarlett Johansson.

Jonathan Bailey is rumoured to be set to take on rampaging dinosaurs. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImageGetty)

Rustin lead Colman Domingo and Monkey Man’s Dev Patel are also rumoured to have roles in the film from Rogue One director Gareth Edwards currently scheduled to arrive in July 2025.

Deadline reports that stars of the earlier films, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill, are not expected to return.

The storyline remains under wraps, although it will reportedly be a “fresh take” with a script said to have been written by Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny‘s David Koepp.

The most recent outing, 2022’s Jurassic World Dominion, was poorly received by critics and was nominated for three Razzie awards, which celebrate each year’s biggest cinema flops.