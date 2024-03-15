Heartstopper fans convinced Jonathan Bailey has been cast in season three

Heartstopper fans are convinced that gay actor and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will be appearing in season three of the popular LGBTQ+ drama.

The Netflix adaptation of Alice Oseman’s queer graphic novels is set to return to our screens later this year and Joe Locke, who plays Charlie Spring, has already teased that season three of the heartwarming series is set to be “raunchier” and “darker” than the first two.

Now, fans are speculating that Wicked star Bailey will be making an appearance in season three, after a series of images circulated online.

According to Radio Times, the images, which have since been taken down, showed Bailey dressed similarly to a character in Oseman’s graphic novels, Jack Maddox.

In one picture, Bailey sports a cardigan, shirt and glasses and holds a book by Jack Maddox, titled 10 Things I Hate About Plato. In another, he is holding a “trans right are human rights” sign.

Netflix did not respond to a PinkNews request for comment.

Despite there being no official – or unofficial – casting confirmation, one X/Twitter user wrote: “That’s the perfect casting,” while another commented “No freaking way. Heartstopper really pulls in the big hitters.”

Bailey, who recently starred in queer historical drama Fellow Travelers with Magic Mike‘s Matt Bomer, will appear in tonight’s (15 March) spoof version of reality game show The Traitors for Comic Relief.

He plays season two winner, former British Army engineer Harry Clark, alongside Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones as presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Bailey, who attended the Oscars last weekend, recently broke hearts everywhere after confirming that he has a partner, who he described as a “lovely man”

However, Bailey opted to keep the details firmly under wraps, stating that it’s “critical” for him to have a private life.

“Having a private life is, for me, completely critical. I don’t know if I would be able to be as confident to speak out on other things if I felt that my whole life was up for grabs.”