Former Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has already started teasing fans with the idea of a joint tour and collaborations with ex-bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards.

It’s no exaggeration to say that hearts were shattered when chart-topping pop powerhouse Little Mix announced their decision to split up at the back end of 2021, just a year after the messy departure of the group’s fourth member, Jesy Nelson.

The quartet were initially formed on singing reality show The X-Factor in 2011 – by Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland, no less. After winning the competition, the group achieved queer adoration and chart domination as they consistently backing the LGBTQ+ community over their decade-long career.

After Jesy released her Nicki Minaj-featuring, controversy-fuelled debut single “Boyz” in 2021, Leigh-Anne has become the second Little Mix star to release solo music in in the form of infectious R&B track “Don’t Say Love”.

The single, which sailed in the the Official UK Top 40 at number 11 last week, has been met with a wave of love from fans – and Leigh-Anne has proved she knows just how to keep promotional hype at an all-time high after teasing a Little Mix reunion.

Speaking to ET Online, Leigh-Anne, 31, revealed that she’s currently “100 percent” down to collaborate with former Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall in the future – which makes sense, given that they were doing so for years as a band.

“I mean, how iconic would that be?” the star said.

As if Leigh-Anne couldn’t whip her fans into even more of a frenzy, she then hinted at a tour with the Little Mix girls to support their individual endeavours.

“I think that would probably be a plan. I think so, yeah. I mean, I guess we’re gonna be doing our own thing, so it kind of makes sense to do that on the tour,” she said.

Reactions online to the suggestion have – unsurprisingly – been overwhelmingly positive.

“I love the concept of how the girls could make a joint tour and perform their solo stuff too,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added simply: “Greatest idea ever.”

A third Twitter user delved deeper into the logistics of the proposal.

“They can easily do this in 3-5 years max as they would each have at least their debut album… It’s not very hard, many artists take breaks or still being active as a group while they release solo careers.”

I love the idea of them coming back together like every 3 years.

3 years is enough time to make the album, release it and go on a solo tour.

I wonder if they're planning to make a new album together when they reunite or if they're planning just reunion tours in future. — Rich13Karma (@R13RBL) June 27, 2023

Imagine and it's going to be their first real worldwide tour too!! https://t.co/auRHCX3NHA — ▽DON'T SAY LOVE▽ (@7MOOOD__A1) June 27, 2023

Just brilliant!! That suggestion needs to get to them ☺️ — Berries 🌹 (@Kelen_p3) June 27, 2023

Leigh-Anne has also said that she’s excited to “unlock” her “potential” with her solo music.

“I feel good. The reception to the single’s been incredible. I’m excited to be in the States promoting it, and just seeing everyone’s reaction has just been amazing,” she told PEOPLE.

No release date – or name – has been released for Leigh-Anne’s upcoming album, but one thing’s for certain: we’re excited.