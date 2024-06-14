US rapper NLE Choppa has doubled down on his support for the LGBTQ+ community, urging a hateful social media troll who implied that he’s gay to “show love”.

The singer, who has found a new fandom in the LGBTQ+ community following the release of his raunchy and fun “Slut Me Out 2” music video, said he wanted to thank the community for its support.

“I want to perform ‘Slut Me Out 2’ at a Pride event in return [for] the love y’all showed me,” the Tennessee rapper wrote on X/Twitter on Thursday (13 June).

An internet troll hit back with the supposed quip that Choppa’s “zesty *ss be tweakin’,” insinuating that NLE Choppa himself is gay.

NLE Choppa wants to perform at a Pride event. (Getty)

In reply, Choppa wrote: “I’m secure, I know who I am. Show love, it won’t hurt.

“You do know women are a part of the LGBTQ community right, you gone hate them too? I mean at the least appreciate the women in that community if everything else make you uncomfortable.”

Other social media users praised Choppa for being a rapper who sticks up for those in the LGBTQ+ community, rather than taking swipes at queer people in lyrics.

Recently, rappers including J Cole, Eminem, and DaBaby have been called out for disrespectful takes on the LGBTQ+ community.

“People are finally realising that homophobia blocks your bag. Something a real man would never do,” wrote one fan.

Another said: “NLE Choppa has won me over and I give him all the respect. If more people had this mentality, a lot less hate would be spread.”

A third summarised: “Lesbians love NLE Choppa!”

In April, Choppa drew praise for shutting down homophobes and clarifying that his music is for everyone.

“[I don’t care] what’s normalised as a rapper, I was raised to f**k with who f**k with you. So, thank y’all for appreciating my craft… My music for all, we do no discrimination,” he wrote.

He was quick to shut down bigoted responses to the post, too, asking: “I’m gay for showing love?

“Y’all men lost, that’s why we killing each other every day cause y’all can’t show love and whole time y’all be the ones that get down like that but be hiding it. Me saying thank you got nun to do with my sexuality, busta.”