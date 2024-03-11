Ariana Grande has gifted fans with her new album Eternal Sunshine, but listeners think that the lyrics to her titular track hint that she was cheated on.

After listening to the fifth track of her album — which already reached number one on iTunes — fans are convinced that Grande and her ex-husband Dalton Gomez were embroiled in a controversy. Namely, that he allegedly cheated on her during their marriage.

Much of the album deals with romantic themes, especially lyrics like “This love’s possessing me / But I don’t mind at all” in ‘Supernatural’, and “playing the bad girl” while claiming her partner in her re-imagining of Brandy and Monica’s queer anthem ‘The Boy Is Mine’. But the moments that have gained the most traction online are the songs which seem to call out her ex-husband for cheating.

On ‘Eternal Sunshine’, lyrics like “I’ve never seen someone lie like you do / So much, even you start to think it’s true” and “Now she’s in my bed, layin’ on your chest” appear to paint the picture of infidelity in one of Grande’s relationships. But it’s the damning line “Hope you feel alright when you’re in her”, which fans really caught onto.

“So Dalton cheated on Ariana and Ariana has been the one being accused of cheating!!?!! y’all owe Ariana the biggest fattest f*cking apology ever!!! Are you f*cking kidding me #EternalSunshine #ArianaGrande,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter), harking back to the accusations which Grande faced when she was rumoured to be dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

“imagine cheating on anyone but imagine cheating on Ariana Grande are u dumb? #EternalSunshine,” wrote another on the platform. Someone else penned: “ariana grande referring her MARRIAGE to a situationship.. catching him cheating on her in the house she owns…him constantly lying to her that he couldn’t even keep up with the his own lies.. turning up the tv so he couldn’t hear her cry at night.. dalton gomez is trash.”

Others compared Grande’s new album to that of Beyonce’s Lemonade, which famously appeared to call out Jay Z’s infidelity. “Eternal Sunshine is Ariana Grande’s Lemonade,” tweeted one fan, while those on the platform also compared the drum beats in Grande’s ‘True Story’ to the pop-turned-country singer’s ‘Don’t Hurt Yourself’.

However, Grande has responded to the backlash which her lyrics seemed to receive, uploading a statement to her Instagram stories on 9 March.

She wrote: “I just wanted to say, anyone that is sending a hateful message to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album. It is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage.

“[This] is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music. I ask that you please do not. It is not how to support me. It is the opposite.”

The singer continued: “Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a though line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely.”