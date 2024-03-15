In the pop crossover we never knew we needed, Christina Aguilera has thrown her support towards Ariana Grande’s new album.

Taking to Instagram on 14 March to share a stunning reel wearing a black and silver bedazzled bodysuit with black thigh-high heels, Xtina posed with Grande’s new track ‘The Boy Is Mine’ in the background.

The ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ hitmaker re-shared the video to her Instagram story, responding with an ever-supportive “love you” with four teary-eyed emojis. We stan women supporting women!

The song marks Grande’s “bad girl anthem” from her new release, Eternal Sunshine. She previously explained that the track is a re-imagining of Brandy & Monica’s queer anthem of the same name.

Ahead of the release of her new album on 8 March, the singer spoke to Zane Lowe for an Apple Music interview to discuss one of her most highly anticipated tracks on the album, ‘The Boy Is Mine’. The song name already garnered attention following her highly-publicised rumoured relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Lowe asked whether the track that comes before her re-imagining of the 1998 track is fictionalised. Grande confirmed this, saying that ‘True Story’ is “an untrue story based on all untrue events. It sets up ‘The Boy Is Mine,’ obviously”.

“It’s kind of like, ‘I’ll play the bad girl, now here’s your bad girl anthem. That’s why they’re in that order on the tracklist.”

The Wicked star said she had long dreamt about putting her spin on the R&B classic — which has long been hailed as queer anthem, and even landed a spot on LGBTQ+ classic series Glee — explaining that the fan reaction to the leaked track ‘Fantasize‘ was enough to inspire her.

“This is a very bad idea, I think, but there is a large group of my fans that love a bad girl anthem, and this is an elevated version of that.”

The ‘Positions’ hitmaker spoke about the unreleased track going viral on TikTok on the Zach Sang Show on 27 February, telling listeners: “Thank you so much. I’ll see you in jail – literally.”