Electric Fields, Australia’s queer Eurovision act, has shockingly failed to qualify for the grand final. Yet all hope is not lost, as the duo has shared they are “excited” for what’s coming next.

During last night’s first semi-final (7 May), there was a lot of brilliant news: Ireland’s non-binary star Bambie Thug qualified for the finale, the first time for Ireland since 2018, while Silvester Belt, Lithuania’s first ever LGBTQ+ entrant, also qualified.

Yet there was huge disappointment for Australia’s act Electric Fields – made up of vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding and producer Michael Ross – who failed to make it through to the finale with their synth pop track “One Milkali (One Blood)”.

It’s only the second time the country hasn’t qualified since it first entered the contest back in 2015.

Speaking to PinkNews ahead of the semi-final, Fielding explained why the best thing to come from the contest isn’t winning or even making the final – it’s the people they’ve met along the way, and the potential to create music together.

“It is so special, we are also excited to see what happens after with that relationship with [the other contestants and] all that we will gain from it,” Fielding said.

“And hopefully, we get to collaborate with all of the other artists. We’re going to tap everyone and just be like, ‘would you like to write a song with us, or do something here or there’.

“So we’re very, very open in that department as well. But that’s another element that we want to do in this experience, is build the relationships.”

The duo, who refer to themselves as queer, will have plenty of fellow LGBTQ+ artists to work with, considering this year’s wealth of queer talent. Alongside Bambie Thug and Silvester Belt, other entrants including the UK’s Olly Alexander, Switzerland’s (tipped to win) act Nemo, and Denmark’s SABA all identify as queer.

However, for Fielding, Electric Fields will be keen to work with Eurovision artists regardless of their identity.

“We’re very aware of what we are and just the world with our sexuality and identities, but this is a music content. The creative place has no colour, it’s not a race, it’s not a gender,” they shared.

“I’m very proud of our rainbow community and we’re all here and it’s not a surprise either that [there’s] a big number [of queer artists] entertaining the globe because we do it in our houses… Eurovision is blessed to have these vessels come through.”

The Eurovision Song Contest second semi-final airs on BBC One at 8pm on 9 May, and the final airs at 8pm on 11 May.