Ricky Martin has spoken out about his foot fetish again during an interview on The View, telling co-host Joy Behar: “I love feet.”

The Grammy award-winner recently discussed his fetish back in February, admitting that he posts feet pictures for his fans’ enjoyment.

Now, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer – who announced his divorce from husband-of-six-years Jwan Yosef last year – has doubled down on his love of feet in a new interview on the chat show.

The actor appeared on the 9 May show to discuss his new Apple TV+ series, Palm Royale, but made time to speak about his fetishes.

Back in NYC! Tomorrow I’ll be with my wonderful girls at @TheView to talk all about #PalmRoyale, so make sure you tune in! @AppleTV pic.twitter.com/4w1Q7CLN0K — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) May 7, 2024

“We’re learning a lot about you,” the 81-year-old co-host began to Martin, in response to a prior look at the singer’s Instagram shirtless photo. “I heard you’re a foot fetishist, also.”

Martin simply responded, “I love feet,” before adding: “I’ve heard you have beautiful feet.”

Behar acknowledged that all of the co-hosts on the panel and Martin “are on WikiFeet”, referencing the site that – bizarrely – captures images of celebrities’ feet.

“Mine? I don’t know. I’m a dancer, you know?”, Martin responded. “But some people like mine!”

The star – who recently appeared as a guest judge at Madonna’s Celebration Tour, where audience members were caught looking at his crotch – previously said he refuses to feel uncomfortable about his preferences in the bedroom, as “we all have something” we fetishist.

“I love feet. I have a foot thing. I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours. But we all have something. Some have a fetish [for] armpits,” he told GQ.

The Puerto Rican star is no stranger to sharing snaps of himself shirtless, or just in boxers or trunks, but in a handful of posts, he’s made sure that his feet are the main focus.

The “She Bangs” hitmaker came out publicly as gay in 2010, and also talked about the difficulties he faced in coming out, including the time controversial journalist Barbara Walters pressured him over his sexuality during an interview in 2000.

Although Walters later apologised for pressing him on his sexuality, Martin said the experience left him feeling violated.

“That gave permission to every journalist to ask: ‘Are you gay?’’I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t want people to know’. I don’t know if it’s internalised homophobia, but it was not my moment,” he said.