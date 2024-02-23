Grammy award-winning Ricky Martin has shown that he has no qualms about discussing his foot fetish – admitting he even posts feet pics for his fans’ enjoyment.

The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, who announced his divorce from husband-of-six-years Jwan Yosef last year, admitted in a new interview that he does have “a foot thing”, but he refuses to feel uncomfortable about it because “we all have something” we fetishise.

“I love feet. I have a foot thing. I love foot massages, and I would kiss your feet like crazy for hours. But we all have something. Some have a fetish [for] armpits,” he told GQ.

The Puerto Rican star is no stranger to sharing snaps of himself shirtless, or just in boxers or trunks, but in a handful of posts, he’s made sure that his feet are the main focus.

In one post in January 2023, he zoomed up close on his trotters as he enjoyed “pedicure time”. Unsurprisingly, the comment section was filled with thirsty people fawning over his “pretty” feet and sharing the foot emoji.

Asked whether he shares photos of his feet specifically for his fans, he replied: “Let me like this comment that said: ‘I like your feet’. I have fans who can draw my feet like a piece of art.

“They write to me: ‘Ricky, I can recognise your feet a mile away’.”

On a more serious note, the “She Bangs” hit-maker, who came out publicly as gay in 2010, also talked about his rough coming out experience, including the time controversial journalist Barbara Walters pressured him over his sexuality during an interview in 2000.

Although Walters later apologised for pressing him on his sexuality, Martin said the experience left him feeling violated.

“That gave permission to every journalist to ask: ‘Are you gay?’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to talk about this. I don’t want people to know’. I don’t know if it’s internalised homophobia, but it was not my moment,” he said.

Martin revealed that at the height of his fame, at the turn of the millennium, close friends told him coming out would end his career.

He agreed that his success wouldn’t have been “the same” had he come out in 1999, but added: “There’s no light in the closet. Every time I see an adolescent coming out, I’m like: ‘You’re so lucky because you don’t have to deal with this ever again’.”

In 2010, in a message to fans on his website, he came out as a “proud [and] fortunate homosexual man”.

Reflecting on the message, he said: “It felt amazing. Can you come out twice, three times? I wish I had done it before. Yesterday is for ever beyond our control. There’s nothing you can do about what we’ve lived.”