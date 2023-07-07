Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have announced that they are ending their marriage after six years.

On Thursday (6 July), the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter took to Instagram to post a joint statement confirming that he and Yosef have decided to divorce, but will continue to co-parent their children.

The post states that they will work to continue a “healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on our genuine friendship”.

According to the statement, the former couple have considered “transforming” their relationship for some time.

“It is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children – preserving and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” the statement reads.

”Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.”

The statement concludes with thanks to fans for the love and support Martin and Yosef have received throughout their marriage.

“We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives,” it ends.

Martin began appearing in TV adverts at the age of nine, before he took up music and performed at 12 years old as a member of Puerto Rican boy band Menudo.

He began his solo career in 1991 with Sony Music Mexico which, after the end of the decade, led him to become one of the world’s best-selling artists. The international star’s best-loved hits include “She Bangs”, “Livin’ La Vida Loca”, “Nobody Wants to be Lonely” and “Private Emotion”.

TV broadcaster Barbara Walters previously said that she regretted pressuring Martin to come out in during an interview on The View in 2000.

The iconic hitmaker told People afterwards: “When she dropped the question, I felt violated because I was just not ready to come out. I was very afraid.”

“There’s a little PTSD with that,” he added.

In 2021, in his episode of the Behind the Music docuseries, Martin said he met Yosef through Instagram.

He added: “I saw his art, and I’m like, ‘Who’s the artist?’ and it said ‘Jwan Yosef,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s such a cool name, but I wanna see his face.’ And then when I saw his face, I said, ‘Okay, this is over. What a beautiful man’.”