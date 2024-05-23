Andrew Scott has ended the Taylor Swift “Tortured Poets” fan theories surrounding the infamous “Tortured Man Club” group chat he had with Paul Mescal and the singer’s ex Joe Alwyn.

Ever since the “Down Bad” singer announced the name of her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, Swifties were convinced that The Eras Tour superstar called out her ex-boyfriend due to the striking similarities between the now-famed WhatsApp chat and her album title.

In a recent interview, the All of Us Strangers actor opened up about the theories, making it clear that he was the one to launch the group chat to connect Alwyn with Mescal with each other.

“Let me tell you what that is!” Scott told Variety. “They were about to play these tortured characters, and I had played a tortured character in Fleabag. It wasn’t about our own characteristics!”

Like all well-intentioned group chats, it lost its traction after a while. He said: “I think there were three texts, like, ‘Hey, guys.’ You know those groups that you set up, and they just collapse.”

Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal have a WhatsApp group with Andrew Scott called "The Tortured Man Club."



"It hasn't had much use recently," Alwyn says.

"I feel like we're less tortured now," Mescal quips. https://t.co/CSai4ScQpz pic.twitter.com/veCp1ZdFsD — Variety (@Variety) December 15, 2022

Back in 2022, two years before the release of Swift’s mammoth 31-track record, Alwyn and Mescal appeared in an Actors on Actors interview with the outlet, where the pair joked about their former group chat.

You may like to watch

“It hasn’t had much use recently,” Alwyn said at the time, while Mescal added, “I feel like we’re less tortured now.”

Eagle-eyed Swifties have proved their loyalty to the singer time and time again, with fans flocking to a local London pub which was name-dropped in the album.

The venue reportedly had to turn customers away after being swamped with fans of the Grammy award-winner, who appeared to reference the Vauxhall-based free house on track 17 of her surprise double album release.

Fans have theorised that the song details the demise of Alwyn and Swift’s previous relationship.