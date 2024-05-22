A Blonde Phantom series is reportedly in the works at Marvel, with reports suggesting Taylor Swift could be considered for the lead character.

The Eras Tour superstar is hot off the heels of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and has broken records with the massive 31-track project.

But it now seems that Swift could be making the move into acting with a potential Marvel Cinematic Universe character role.

According to a report from industry insider Daniel RPK, the “Down Bad” hitmaker recently met with Marvel President Kevin Feige, with the singer discussing a role as the crime-fighter and detective.

The character is a secretary at the Mark Mason Detective Agency living a double life. Whenever her boss is on a case, The Blonde Phantom’s Louise lets her blonde tresses down, takes her glasses off, and turns into the glamorous masked hero. Essentially, Marvel’s version of Hannah Montana.

RPK also claims that a series about the character – who was one of the first costumed heroes to appear during the Golden Age of Marvel Comics – is already being worked on.

The potential upcoming series is described internally as “a spy show set in Vegas in the 50s”, as per RPK.

PinkNews has contacted a representative of Taylor Swift and Marvel for a comment on the matter.

Of course, long-term Swifties will know that this wouldn’t be the singer’s first foray into acting. The star launched her acting career with a cameo role in a 2009 episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, before going on to perform in blockbuster movies The Giver (2014), Cats (2019), and the 2022 film Amsterdam alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington.

Fittingly, her boyfriend Travis Kelce is making his own mark in the TV and film industry, having joined Niecy Nash-Betts for Ryan Murphy’s horror series, Grotesquerie.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see if Swift could become our new favourite Marvel hero.