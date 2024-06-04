Children’s entertainer and YouTube star, Ms Rachel, has been inundated with right-wing, anti-LGBTQ+ hate after celebrating Pride month.

The social media influencer, whose real name is Rachel Accurso, was targeted by conservative pundits after sharing a TikTok post to her 4.7 million followers, in which she said: “Happy Pride to all of our wonderful families and friends. This month and every month I celebrate you. I’m so glad you’re here. I’m so glad you’re exactly who you are.

“To those who are going to comment they can’t watch the show any more because of this support: no worries, and much love your way. God bless. I am not chasing fame or views, I am standing strong in love.”

This statement resulting in some people accusing Accurso of being a “groomer” – a slur typically used against LGBTQ+ people and allies.

Calls for a boycott were immediately posted across social media, including by Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik and self-proclaimed “theocratic fascist,” Matt Walsh, who called for parents to steer clear of the channel.

“This is a message to conservative parents. She doesn’t want your business,” Walsh said. “You should respond accordingly.”

Others began spreading conspiracy theories that Accurso was trying to “turn your kids gay” while urging parents to stay away from her YouTube channel.

Despite the outrage, Accurso’s YouTube channel, which has more than 10 million subscribers, hasn’t taken a significant hit. According to statistics website Social Blade, she is still receiving a daily average of more than 11 million views and a weekly average in excess of 78 million.

Her monthly subscriber count is up by 4.4 per cent at an average of 450,000 subscribers every 30 days and more than 15,000 every 24 hours.

She is no stranger to being attacked for being supportive of LGBTQ+ rights, having previously faced a minimal boycott by right-wing activists for featuring non-binary musician Jules Hoffman, who uses gender-neutral pronouns. In its wake, Accurso said she would be taking a temporary break from social media to focus on her mental health.

“Hurtful videos and comments, no matter how much attention they get, will not bring you want you want. Only love can do that,” she said.