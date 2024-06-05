Powerful new Pride in London campaign reminds people ‘we are everywhere’ 

Pride in London has unveiled its campaign for 2024 as organisers call on the LGBTQ+ community to show up “louder and more unapologetically than ever before”, in these “unjust times”.

Pride in London revealed this year’s campaign, #WeAreEverywhere, on Friday (31 May). It will feature visuals and Londoners’ stories, and aims to respond to the UK’s current political climate, with LGBTQ+ identities’ under attack.

The parade will take place in central London on Saturday, 29 June – just five days before the UK general election.

An image from Pride in London’s campaign. (Pride in London)

The campaign’s defiant messaging comes as the government continues to take aim at trans inclusion, with new education guidance set to ban English schools teaching pupils about gender identity and trans issues.

‘We are a vital part of the fabric of London’

Pride in London’s chief executive, Christopher Joell-DeShields, said: “This campaign confronts the increasing attacks on the queer community, particularly those who are trans and non-binary.

“#WeAreEverywhere underlines that our community is not a political talking point. We are a vital part of the fabric of London, powering our city every day.

You may like to watch

“In these urgent and unjust times, and ahead of July’s general election, this campaign and our upcoming parade are a reminder of the power, importance and presence of our community.”

The Pride in London parade will take place just days before the general election. (Pride in London)

The queer community and its allies are invited to take part in the campaign, which extends the work the organisation does through the Unity Awards and Pride in the City, by using the WeAreEverywhere hashtag, to share their moments of every-day pride.

Last year’s Pride in London, with the campaign Never March Alone: Championing Trans Allyship, was dedicated to supporting the transgender community in an effort to end the discrimination they face.

In 2022, a record-breaking 1.5 million people took top the capital’s streets to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and protest against injustices that continue to this day.

Further details of the 2024 parade will be announced in the coming weeks.