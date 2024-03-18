Dua Lipa has announced details of headline European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will take her upcoming album, Radical Optimism to a number of cities this summer.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 21 March via Ticketmaster.

She confirmed on social media that she will perform headline shows in Berlin, Pula and Nimes as part of the run.

This includes an outdoor show at Berlin’s Waldbühne on 5 June and Croatia’s Pula Arena on 9 June.

The “Houdini” singer will then play two arena shows in Nimes at Arènes de Nîmes on 12-13 June.

They’ll be in support of her upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism, which is due for release on 3 May.

It features hit singles “Houdini” and “Training Season”, and follows up her 2020 Grammy Award-winning album, Future Nostalgia.

The news of headline dates follows up the news of a number of festival appearances this summer, including Madrid’s Mad Cool, NOS Alive and Open’er Festival.

Plus she will also headline the Friday night of the iconic Glastonbury in June, joining fellow headliners SZA and Coldplay.

Announcing the news, Lipa said: “I have dreamt of this moment all my life. Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations !!! I am so excited to see you all in my favourite place on earth and make it a night to remember!!”.

You can check out her full European tour schedule and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 21 March via Ticketmaster.

Fans can get early access for the shows by ordering her album, Radical Optimism on any format from her official store.

You’ll receive details via email on how to access tickets early.

Plus, fans across the globe can pre-order the album now from the store for future tour dates in your area.

You can check out her full tour schedule below.