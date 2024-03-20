Dua Lipa recently announced details of headline European tour dates – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer confirmed a string of outdoor shows to take place this summer in support of her album, Radical Optimism.

She will headline a show at Berlin’s Waldbühne on 5 June and Arena Pula in Croatia on 9 June.

The short summer run will finish up with two nights at the Arènes de Nîmes in France on 12-13 June.

The shows will mark the first in support of her upcoming third album, which features singles “Houdini” and “Training Season”.

Due for release on 3 May, it will mark the first time fans get the chance to catch the songs live following award show appearances including the Grammys and Brits.

You may like to watch

As well as her headline shows it’s also been confirmed that she will make a string of festival appearances this summer.

This includes Open’er Festival, Mad Cool, NOS Alive, Rock Werchter and Glastonbury.

She is set to headline the Friday night of the iconic festival this June, joining fellow headliners SZA and Coldplay.

Ahead of Dua Lipa tickets going on sale for her European dates, you can find out the full tour schedule and info on ticket prices below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

What are the Dua Lipa ticket prices?

Following a fan presale, it’s been confirmed that standard ticket prices for her shows will cost the following:

Berlin – €93.75 / €111

Pula – €79 / €99 / €109

Nimes – €90 / €95.50 / €106.50 / €128.50 / €199

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 10am local time on 21 March via ticketmaster.de and ticketmaster.fr.

For her show in Pula head to dualipa.com.

The singer has confirmed a string of headline shows in Europe this summer, as well as a number of festival appearances: