Dua Lipa has announced details of a headline Royal Albert Hall show – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform a one-off UK show in support of her album, Radical Optimism on 17 October.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on 12 April via Ticketmaster.

She will perform tracks from her upcoming third studio album, which features the likes of “Houdini” and “Training Season”.

Announcing the show she said “so excited to announce I’ll be doing a show at The Royal Albert Hall … this is such a special iconic venue and I can’t wait to share these songs live with you.”

It follows up the singer’s announcement of a European headline tour for summer 2024.

She’ll perform outdoor shows in the likes of Berlin, Pula and Nimes in June ahead of a string of festival appearances.

The four headline shows sold out within hours of going on sale following huge demand from fans.

She’s also confirmed to be performing at the likes of Open’er Festival, Mad Cool, NOS Alive, Rock Werchter and Glastonbury.

She is set to headline the Friday night of the iconic festival this June, joining fellow headliners SZA and Coldplay.

Ahead of Dua Lipa tickets going on sale for her Royal Albert Hall show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How to get Dua Lipa tickets for the Royal Albert Hall

They’ll go on general sale from 10am on 12 April via Ticketmaster.

Fans who pre-order her upcoming album from the singer’s official store here before 3pm on 9 April will receive access to a presale.

You’ll be emailed details on how to access the presale, which will include a unique link and/or code. The presale will then take place from 10am on 10 April.

An O2 priority sale is also set to take place from 10am on 10 April. This is available to those who have the O2 mobile app.

What’s the seating plan?

Here’s the layout for Dua Lipa’s show at the Royal Albert Hall ahead of tickets going on sale in April.

The singer has confirmed a string of headline shows in Europe this summer, as well as a number of festival appearances: