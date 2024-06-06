Sam Mendes is set to create a series of four interconnected biopic movies of each Beatles member set for release in 2027. The Beatles movies will reportedly cast Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson and Charlie Rowe.

The InSneider has reported that Femme and Misfits’ star Dickinson will play John Lennon, All of Us Strangers’ Mescal will take on Paul McCartney, Saltburn’s Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Rocketman’s Rowe as George Harrison in the Beatles movies.

With the all-star cast reportedly playing the Fab Four, the films are set to portray their stories from each band member’s point of view.

Mendes – perhaps best known for his work on the James Bond movies Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015) – is set to direct all four of the films, with Apple Corps and The Beatles reportedly granting full life story and music rights for a scripted film.

Sony chief Tom Rothman previously announced the plans for a tetralogy with Mendes behind the films about the British supergroup.

Rothman told The Hollywood Reporter of the films: “You have to match the boldness of the idea with a bold release strategy.

“There hasn’t been an enterprise like this before, and you can’t think about it in traditional releasing terms.”

The movies are set to arrive more than 50 years after the famed “Here Comes The Sun” hitmakers broke up, and 40 years after the assassination of John Lennon.

Other music-based films have gained notoriety in recent moments, including Taylor Swift’s $15 million concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour which grossed $261 million last year.

Meanwhile, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, became the fifth-highest-grossing concert movie ever, according to Forbes.

A release date has not yet been announced for the upcoming Beatles film series, but it’s expected to begin shooting in 2025, with a 2027 release date.