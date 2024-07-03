Les Misérables arena tour announces casting details

Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular is making its world premiere in 2024 as part of a huge world tour.

The iconic musical will stop off at arenas across the globe to celebrate its 40th anniversary year.

The tour will kick off on 19 September, 2024 in Belfast, with dates planned for Glasgow, Sheffield and Aberdeen.

It’ll then head to mainland Europe, with shows planned for Luxembourg, Trieste, Milan and Oslo.

The Les Misérables world tour will then continue into early 2025, with dates planned for Manchester, Newcastle, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Malmö and Amsterdam.

You may like to watch

The official Twitter page for the concert tour has also confirmed that “more international dates to be announced”.

Earlier this year it was revealed that a UK company of more than 110 actors, musicians and crew will feature and perform to audiences between 3,000 and 5,000 each night.

Plus there will also be guest stars who will be “appearing at various stops” on the world tour.

It’s being produced by Cameron Mackintosh, who said: “Since the very first concert performance of Les Misérables in Sydney in January 1989, this remarkable musical has proved to be as powerful and successful in its every manifestation.”

“Whether in its original full theatrical form, a blockbuster musical movie, or any of its numerous spectacularly staged concert performances. Over the show’s nearly 40 years existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries.”

Discussing the special guests, he added: “This much anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many of these celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars – and mine – in their favourite musical.”

You can find out the full tour schedule and ticket details for Les Misérables arena tour below.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Who’s starring in the Les Misérables arena tour?

Alfie Boe and Killian Donnelly will share the role of Jean Valjean and Michael Ball and Bradley Jaden will share the role of Javert in the UK.

Donnelly and Jaden will also appear in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark and Norway on the dates above. Peter Jöback will be performing for three Swedish dates.

Joining them are Bonnie Langford as Madame Thénardier, Gavin Lee as Thénardier, Jac Yarrow as Marius, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette, Channah Hewitt as Fantine, James D Gish as Enjolras and Jeremy Secomb as Bishop of Digne, leading a cast and orchestra of over 65.

While further casting for the arena tour is to be announced soon.

How to get Les Misérables arena tour tickets?

If you’re after tickets for shows in the UK, including Belfast, Glasgow, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Manchester and Newcastle then they’re available to buy from ticketmaster.co.uk.

For tickets to the tour dates in Europe including Norway, Sweden, Netherlands and Italy, you can check your local listing below for more details.

The tour will make its debut in Belfast in September 2024 and head to venues across the UK and Europe. It will then continue to tour in early 2025.