Les Misérables announces huge world arena tour for 2024

Les Misérables the Arena Spectacular world tour has been announced for 2024.

The iconic musical will stop off at arenas across the globe, opening in Europe from September 2024 into its 40th anniversary year, 2025.

The brand new production is confirmed to be heading to the UK, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and beyond.

Full production and casting details will be announced later this year, but it’s been confirmed that the production will have “an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas”.

A UK company of more than 110 actors, musicians and crew will feature and perform to audiences between 3,000 and 5,000 each night.

Plus there will also be guest stars who will be “appearing at various stops” on the world tour.

It’s being produced by Cameron Mackintosh, who said: “Since the very first concert performance of Les Misérables in Sydney in January 1989, this remarkable musical has proved to be as powerful and successful in its every manifestation.”

“Whether in its original full theatrical form, a blockbuster musical movie, or any of its numerous spectacularly staged concert performances. Over the show’s nearly 40 years existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries.”

Discussing the special guests, he added: “This much anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many of these celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars – and mine – in their favourite musical. “

“The euphoria of the cast reunion performances of Miz are legendary and always prove a sell-out so I look forward to this unique event being the ultimate demonstration of “Do You Hear The People Sing” ever!”

The long-running musical is based on the novel by Victor Hugo and features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel.

When do Les Misérables tour tickets go on sale?

The official on-sale dates for tickets is yet to be announced.

It’s been confirmed that exact dates, cities, venues and ticket details will begin to be revealed in autumn.

Fans can sign up for priority access and the latest updates at lesmis.com/concert.