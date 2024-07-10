Netflix faces backlash after trailer for Joe Rogan’s comedy special drops

Netflix has been criticised after releasing the trailer for controversial podcast host Joe Rogan’s latest comedy special.

Releasing a far-from-informative 30-second trailer, the streaming service announced that the comedian’s first stand-up special on the platform in six years will be called Burn The Boats.

“Don’t get mad at me, you know why you came here,” Rogan says in the trailer, adding that there may be “some ride-home arguments in the air” during the special. “Jokes, folks. Just jokes.”

Social media users were quick to criticise the comic, who has become well-known in recent years for his right-wing opinions, specifically his anti-vax views and misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am not at all surprised by Netflix continuing to give the absolutely worst people a platform,” one user wrote, while another called the comedy special “disgusting”.

And another sarcastically commented: “F**k yeah, can’t wait to hear what poor or underserved communities are annoying him.”

You may like to watch

Rogan is no stranger to controversy, with several musicians, including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, pulling their songs from Spotify in 2022 in protest at the app hosting his podcast after he had aired anti-vax views.

He later clarified that he was “not an anti-vax person” and believed the COVID-19 vaccination was safe. However, he doubled-down on his view that young and healthy people do not “need” vaccines, which drew a criticism from White House officials.

The comedian was also criticised in February when he and fellow podcaster Bret Weinstein repeated Aids-denialist theories, including that it can be caused by party drugs such as poppers, and casting doubt on the fact that HIV causes Aids.

Rogan doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to discussing trans people either. He has misgendered Caitlyn Jenner a number of times, has criticised trans swimmer Lia Thomas and claimed that “wokeness” would silence straight white men.

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats airs on Netflix on 3 August.