Following the popularity of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, the survival series is finally returning for a second season.

The new season sees 14 all-stars from the original Naked and Afraid testing their primitive survival skills in Africa’s Munzwa Valley for 45 days.

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing put a spin on the original series by adding a competitive element to the survival show – the winner will get $100,000 (£77,137).

The spin-off show’s first season was Discovery Channel’s highest-rated series of 2023 and reached 15.7 million total viewers since it premiered last May.

Season 2 of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing premieres on July 14. (Discovery Channel)

In the show, contestants arrive in Africa empty-handed and will have to earn the tools they need to secure food, water, fire, and shelter for the 45 days.

The first episode of season two will premiere on July 14, with a shocking twist that will see two survivalists eliminated in a head-to-head challenge before they even arrive at their camp.

They will also discover that sharing tools will not be permitted with fellow survivalists.

In the season two trailer, one cast member said: “This challenge will weed out the weak.”

Another said: “It’s every survivalist for themselves.”

It really is for this season as the survivalists won’t just be competing with each other but will have to fight against the local wildlife of lions, leopards, and hyenas – as they will be competing in a “harsh killing zone”.

The original Naked and Afraid was considered groundbreaking after featuring the first openly trans contestant in its tenth season. Quince Mountain, a trans man who lives in Alaska, said that “being trans and surviving” what he has gave him ” a leg up on coping skills” and “a lot of mental toughness”.

Unfortunately, Mountain is not among the contestants returning for season two.

The Last One Standing season two cast is made up of a number of dedicated competitors with extensive survival skills, as some of them have survived over 100 days in past seasons of Naked and Afraid.