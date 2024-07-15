Josh O’Connor’s gay teen romance film Bonus Track gets US release

Bonus Track, the queer coming-of-age film written by Challengers‘ Josh O’Connor, has been confirmed to secure a US release date.

The 2023 gay teen romance follows George (played by 1917’s Joe Anders) as a budding musician in a “big year” at school, facing all the trials and tribulations one can expect from puberty and beyond.

Trying to discover whether or not to follow his passion for music, a spanner is thrown into the works in the form of Max (So Awkward star Samuel Small). George tries to “prove to everyone that he’s not a loser” – and becomes closer to Max than he intended.

After first premiering at the 2023 BFI London Film Festival in October 2023, the film was released on Sky Cinema on 1 June this year. However, US fans have had to wait with bated breath to watch the drama unfold on-screen.

But it looks like fans across the pond won’t have to wait much longer for the Bonus Track US release date, as Sunrise Films has secured the US rights for the movie. Variety reported that the distributor has plans for a theatrical and digital release in October 2024.

Bonus Track‘s official synopsis reads: “All socially awkward George cares about is music. When the charismatic Max joins his school, George realises that he’s the key to writing the perfect song. But George realises maybe the real prize isn’t winning the talent show… it’s Max.”

The trailer sees George being grilled by parents after “failing everything” besides music, and he and George are shown working together on a project – presumably for the school talent show – as well as the pair getting close on more than one occasion.

Bonus Track features original music from Years & Years frontman and Eurovision entrant, Olly Alexander. Bonus Track also features “a soundtrack of 2000s indie bangers.”

The Sky Originals film also stars The Talented Mr Ripley‘s Jack Davenport, Fantastic Beast‘s Alison Sudol, Game of Thrones‘ Ellie Kendrick, EastEnders and Bend it Like Beckham star Nina Wadia and O’Connor in a cameo role.