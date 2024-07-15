Clifton Suspension Bridge suitcase victims were former same-sex couple

The deaths of two men, whose remains were found in suitcases on Clifton Suspension Bridge and in a West London flat, are being treated as a hate crime, after it was revealed the victims were previously in a relationship.

On Monday (15 July), the Metropolitan Police said Yostin Andres Mosquera, 34, of Scotts Road, in Shepherd’s Bush, had been charged with the murders of 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth.

Alfonso, originally from France but now a British citizen, and Longworth still lived together in the Scotts Road flat, where Mosquera was staying.

The Met went on to say that while there is no evidence yet to point to a homophobic motive for the killings, officers have followed national guidelines and initially categorised the incident as a hate crime.

The classification will assist in shaping elements of the investigation, the police added, and will be reviewed when evidence of a specific motive becomes clearer.

Deputy assistant commissioner Andy Valentine said: “My thoughts are first and foremost with Albert and Paul’s loved ones who are coming to terms with this terrible news.

“While we do not believe either of them had any close family, we have identified other next of kin who have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

“I know this incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherd’s Bush but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London. I hope it will be of some reassurance that [while] enquiries are ongoing and the investigation is at a relatively early stage, we are not currently looking for anyone else.

“Officers have worked with the pan-London LGBTQ+ Independent Advisory Group since the identity of the two victims and their sexuality was established. Their advice, expertise and support has been extremely valuable. We will continue to work with them, and with other partners.”

Mosquera is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Anyone who has information with regard to the investigation is urged to call police on 101 with the reference 306/12JUL. Information can also be provided to the LGBTQ+ charity Galop by visiting www.galop.org.uk

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.