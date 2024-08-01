A Quiet Place: Day One director confirms that Joseph Quinn’s character Eric is gay

A deleted scene from sci-fi horror film A Quiet Place: Day One has indicated that Joseph Quinn’s character Eric was originally written as gay – and director Michael Sarnoski has confirmed the theory.

The prequel to John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2020), in which Earth has become overrun with vicious aliens that are highly sensitive to noise, stars Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o as Eric and Samira on the day of the extra-terrestrial invasion.

While the pair form a bond during the 2024 film after meeting in a flooded subway, little is revealed about Eric’s backstory, with the plot focused on terminal cancer patient Samira; but, in a new leaked deleted scene, it turns out that Eric may have been written as gay – or at least, not entirely straight.

In the scene, which takes place in Manhattan during a moment of respite for Samira and Eric, the former asks the latter why he was in the subway when they met shortly after the attack started.

Eric, who is dressed formally, replies that he was intending to take his own life just before things got loud (quiet).

“When I left home, I thought, ‘I can go anywhere.’ New York. That’s the place. I will be accepted in that city,” he explains.

“I grew up in a really small town, and my dad was… he had an idea of the sons that he wanted. And I wasn’t like that. Here, people didn’t really mind that part of me…”

The subtext there is – obviously – that the A Quiet Place: Day One character is gay, and not accepted by his family. But he continues to explain that New York was not much better.

“I was so lonely. And one day I woke up, and I just realised that I don’t have a home anywhere. I got really tired of feeling alone, and just bored of feeling alone. So I thought it would be easier not to live anywhere.”

The clip, which was originally posted to X but has now been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner, but in an interview with YouTube channel ‘beyond the cinerama dome’, Sarnoski has confirmed that Eric was indeed gay.

“The featurettes are coming out and you learn even more about Eric’s character,” Saronski said. “It’s not really addressed in the movie but in some of the behind-the-scenes stuff, he was intended to be a gay man, and that was a quiet little aspect of his character that informed [his relationship with Samira].”

A Quiet Place: Day One is debuting on streaming services Prime Video, Apple TV+ and elsewhere on Tuesday (30 July).

