13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn has revealed that he is adapting the 1994 novel Rent Boy, by acclaimed gay American author Gary Indiana, for the big screen.

Rent Boy follows Danny, an attractive waiter, architectural student and part-time sex worker who spends his evenings in New York serving cocktails and servicing horny businessmen.

But his world is upended when he meets a fellow gay sex worker who introduces him to the world of organ harvesting, and he becomes embroiled in a theft ring “centring around a crazy old doctor and a crackpot nurse,” according to a Goodreads’ synopsis.

The black comedy novel combines murder and crime with sex and desire, to take readers on a “hysterical romp” through contemporary culture.

Speaking to GQ, Flynn, who is gay, said he has become good friends with Indiana, now 84, and confirmed that he will be working with him on the film.

“He’s incredible,” Brandon Flynn said. “I took him to a new gay bar in Brooklyn the other week, and that was quite the experience. He can really hang.”

Brandon Flynn is working on a screen adaptation of the 1994 novel Rent Boy. (Calvin Klein/Photography by James Brodribb)

While Flynn is perhaps best-known as 13 Reasons Why villain Justin Foley, he’s also starred in Apple TV’s historical drama Manhunt and Hulu film Hellraiser, alongside Sense8’s trans acting star Jamie Clayton.

He also appeared alongside Sarah Paulson in Ryan Murphy’s thriller Ratched.

Rent Boy isn’t the only queer production in Flynn’s sights. He’s currently gearing up to play Josh in new ghostly comedy film The Parenting, in which he and his on-screen partner Rohan, played by Atypical star Nik Dodani, rent out a cabin so that their parents can meet.

The parents will be played by film veteran Brian Cox and Nurse Jackie and The Sopranos star Edie Falco, and Friends’ favourite Lisa Kudrow and Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris.

“It definitely feels like some of the movies I watched growing up in the early 2000s,” Flynn said. “It’s a broad comedy, full of silly jokes that you’ll laugh at, but also your dad will laugh at,” plus some possible “demonic hi-jinks”.

