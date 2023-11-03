Brandon Flynn strips off to his underwear for Calvin Klein campaign

13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn has stripped off to his underwear for a Calvin Klein campaign.

The actor poses in a pair of burgundy boxer briefs from the brand’s 2023 holiday collection.

The underwear, repped by the long-time ambassador of Calvin Klein, is one of the new styles released for the festive period.

Photographed by James Brodribb, the shoot also sees Flynn pose topless in a pair of classic denim Calvin Klein jeans.

The campaign sees Brandon Flynn wear burgundy boxer briefs. (Calvin Klein/Photography by James Brodribb)

Back in September Flynn starred in a commercial for Calvin Klein, repping the brand’s classic jeans.

“@brandonflynn in Calvin Klein denim,” the brand captioned the clip. “Name a better duo.”

While the actor left fans feeling thirsty after he commented: “The best undies for a no undie wearing boy.”

As well as the brand’s ‘Future Shift Holiday Low Rise Trunks’, Flynn also models formal pieces from Calvin Klein’s holiday collection.

This includes denim jeans and over shirts, as well as sweatshirts and a vest, which are now available to shop.

Flynn also wears a pair of classic denim jeans in the campaign. (Calvin Klein/Photography by James Brodribb)

He stars alongside fellow ambassador Hailey Bieber in the campaign, who wears new takes on slip dresses, as well as versatile outwear and denim essentials that have been “curated for every occasion”.

You can get the new Calvin Klein festive collection from calvinklein.co.uk and calvinklein.us.

He joins the likes of Michael B. Jordan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson who’ve previously broken the internet after stripping off for Calvin Klein.

One commented, “that is not a man, that is a god,” about the Black Panther star, while another fan wrote “I’m so turned on,” about Taylor Johnson’s shoot.