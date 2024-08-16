These are the best LGBTQ+ movies of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes

If you’re scrolling in desperate search of a top-rated LGBTQ+ film to watch, hopefully this list will help you to make a decision. What’s more, there may well be a few queer movies below that you may not have heard of.

Long-standing review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes – which was founded in 1998 – has published a countdown of the best LGBTQ+ movies of all time based on aggregated critical consensus.

Essentially, the films below are the best-reviewed LGBTQ+ movies, rather than ones that have been hyped up repeatedly on social media over the years, so there’s a good chance you’ll find a few hidden gems.

From timely documentaries to powerful stories of rebellion, you should definitely add these acclaimed LGBTQ+ films to your watchlist.

Flee (2021)

At number 10 on this list, Flee is an animated documentary that charts the story of Amin Nawabi as he reflects on his hidden past as a child refugee from Afghanistan.

The film was selected as the Danish entry for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film as well as nominations in the categories Best Documentary Feature and Best Animated Feature.

Moonlight (2016)

Barry Jenkins’ Oscar award-winning drama is a critically acclaimed, gorgeous tale of queer life through the stages of childhood, adolescence and adulthood.

In Moonlight, Chiron grows up as a closeted African-American boy in Miami but as he grows, his sense of self also undergoes a transformation as he leans into his queer, Black identity.

Girl Picture (2022)

In Alli Haapasalo’s Finnish coming-of-age film, three teens navigate friendships and romantic relationships in Helsinki.

The charming film offers a grounded and authentic insight into young queer womanhood.

120 Beats per Minute (2017)

Set in the 1990s Paris, HIV/AIDS activists part of ACT UP decide to protest against their government, which has done nothing in the face of the dire epidemic.

Writer-director Robin Campillo and co-screenwriter Philippe Mangeot’s personal experiences with ACT UP inspired this powerful film.

Kokomo City (2023)

Kokomo City is another must-watch documentary; D. Smith’s film chronicles the lives of four Black transgender sex workers.

This quartet open up with raw sincerity about the nature of their work, their place within the Black community and the nuances of their own identities.

Mädchen in Uniform (1931)

Mädchen in Uniform is the oldest film on this list, released in the ‘30s Leontine Sagan’s German romantic drama is often described as the “first lesbian movie.” It is also considered a foundational work of lesbian and feminist cinema and is known for its anti-fascist, anti-military, and pro-women’s empowerment themes.

When Manuela is sent to a girls’ boarding school she’s drawn to a young teacher and their affection teeters on becoming romantic. Mädchen in Uniform was censored in the US, however, thanks to the support of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, the censorship was reversed.

We Were Here (2010)

Like 120 Beats per Minute, We Were Here focuses on the HIV/AIDS crisis but moves the discussion from Paris to San Francisco.

The documentary is structured around five individuals being interviewed about their experience with – or who knew people with – HIV/AIDS during the epidemic.

A Secret Love (2020)

A heartwarming and heartfelt documentary, A Secret Love charts the story of a lesbian romance kept secret for 60 years.

Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel are the lovers at the heart of the film and light up the screen with their playful banter, moving stories and truly spectacular love.

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado (2020)

The highest ranking documentary, Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado charts the life of the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer Walter Mercado.

Documentarians Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsc set out to highlight what really happened to Mercado when he disappeared from the public eye at the peak of his career.

Welcome to Chechnya (2020)

Topping the Rotten Tomatoes LGBTQ+ film list is reporter David France’s documentary Welcome to Chechnya.

The film chronicles LGBTQ+ activists confronting Russian leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s government campaign to detain, torture and execute queer Chechens.

A powerful and vital watch, Welcome to Chechnya is a pressing, timely and essential documentary.

You can read the full list of the top 200(!) top-rated LGBTQ+ films on Rotten Tomatoes here.