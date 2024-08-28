Már Gunnarsson is one of the LGBTQ+ competitors to keep your eye on at the Paris Paralympic Games, in and out of the pool.

The world-record-breaking Icelandic swimmer is one of around 27 out LGBTQ+ Paralympic athletes.

At least 175 out queer athletes competed in this year’s Olympic Games, with Team LGBTQ+ winning a total of 43 medals and – unofficially, given that “LGBTQ+” isn’t actually a country – ending in 7th place.

Gunnarsson is 24 and was born with the genetic sight disorder Leber Congenital Amaurosis. He competed in the 200m individual medley SM11, 100m butterfly S11 and 50m freestyle S11 in Tokyo three years ago.

He won bronze at the World Para Swimming Championships in 2019, and set a world record in 2021 for the 200m backstroke. However, because that isn’t an event in Paris, Gunnarsson will be swimming in the 100m backstroke S11.

Már Gunnarsson has combined his skills as an athlete and musician. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty)

After the Tokyo Games, Gunnarsson shared with the world that he is gay. “The news went viral here and the amount of support I felt from the Icelandic nation was amazing,” he told OutSports.

“I think it reflected how unique we are as a country. I’d say that we’re one of the best for people to live in if they want equal opportunity. For example, I was at the Reykjavik Pride festival and nearly 100,000 people came together to celebrate, that’s about a quarter of our total population.

“I just wish that more countries had the same attitude.”

As well as competing in the pool, Gunnarsson has been named as Iceland’s flag-bearer. “What an honour to represent our small nation with the big heart,” he wrote on Facebook.

Swimming isn’t Gunnarsson’s only passion, he also loves making music – and sometimes combines the two.

His new song “Spirit in Motion” was composed to celebrate his journey as an athlete, chronicling all the ups and downs of competing at an elite level.

“I hope the song resonates with Olympic and Paralympic athletes alike. After all, both groups go through the same process to reach their best potential,” he told the International Paralympic Committee. “I’m always happy when I can find a piano somewhere.”

He’s been spotted serenading athletes in the Paralympic Village with French singer Edith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose”.

Adding that he’s recorded with the Manchester Symphony Orchestra, Gunnarsson revealed: “I’ve written songs in the pool.” In 2022, he even Iceland’s selection process for Eurovision.

