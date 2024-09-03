Titanique announces dates and ticket details for West End debut

New York’s hit musical comedy, Titanique has announced details about its West End debut.

The off-Broadway show which features the music of Celine Dion is set to make its premiere in London at the Criterion Theatre.

The show will take over the venue – following a run of the Gwyneth Paltrow musical I Wish You Well – on 9 December, 2024.

The show’s producers Eva Price (Dear Evan Hansen) and Michael Harrison (The Wizard of Oz) confirmed the news earlier this year, as reported by WhatsOnStage.

Price said: “It has been thrilling to produce Titanique in New York these last two years. This hilarious new musical has been bringing so much joy to audiences that it’s time to dock our ship of dreams in international waters.

“I am thrilled Londoners will soon experience the unhinged delight that Titanique brings night after night to Americans.”

Titanique is co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli and premiered off-Broadway in June 2022 at Asylum Theatre.

It starred Mindelle and Rousuli as Celine Dion and Jack Dawson and following several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre in November 2022.

The production combines the music of Dion, including “My Heart Will Go On”, “All By Myself” and “I’m Alive” with the blockbuster film Titanic.

Titanique is directed by Blue (RuPaul’s Drag Race) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors), with music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by IRNE Award-winner Nicholas James Connell.

The production won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance, and two Dorian Awards.

As well as London, it’s also been confirmed that the show will debut in Montreal in October and Toronto in December.

When do Titanique tickets go on sale for West End?

It’s been confirmed that tickets will go on sale via presale on 10 September, with a general on-sale at 10am on 12 September.

They’ll be available to purchase via lovetheatre.com, with tickets starting from £15.

You can also sign up for the London presale at titaniquemusical.com.