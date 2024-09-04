A day-long summit to address the need for inclusion in esports and gaming is coming to Sunderland City Hall.

British Esports, the UK’s national body, has announced the first set of speakers and tickets for this year’s Be The Change: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Summit, powered by Women in Esports.

Former Olympian Alice Dearing will kick off the proceedings with a keynote and Q&A, discussing her journey as the first Black woman to swim for Team GB in the Olympic Games, and the barriers that communities and individuals can face when entering spaces that have not traditionally catered for them.

Dearing will also speak about how esports and gaming can help more people discover their competitive spirit. Other talks will inform, educate and spark further discussion.

Former Team GB swimmer Alice Dearing will speak at this year’s summit. (British Esports)

The summit is set to make a physical return this year, following the successful online debut last November, which brought together a diverse range of industry leaders, to tackle critical diversity, equity and inclusion issues.

This year’s in-person event promises to be even more important. The gathering of esports and gaming professionals will foster meaningful discussions, with the aim to drive tangible change towards a more equitable and inclusive industry.

Going beyond thought-provoking conversation, the summit will provide an opportunity for networking and collaboration. The event will feature interactive workshops and breakout sessions to foster deeper engagement.

“I am honoured and excited to be opening the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit in Sunderland this November,” Dearing said. “Gaming and esports have always been a part of my life, and helping to further the message of inclusion within this industry is something I am passionate about.

“I am excited to see the rest of the programme for what I am sure will be an inspiring and thought-provoking event.”

Last year’s summit was held virtually. (British Esports)

Creating an inclusive space for female gamers

There has been a meteoric rise in video game popularity and esports in the UK during the past decade. With the success of streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, the esports industry has benefitted from a surge in viewership, sponsorship deals and prize pools for tournaments.

However, the notion that video games are “only for boys” is as antiquated as the first generation of the Sony PlayStation.

In the UK, women make up 47 per cent of video gamers, but the lack of inclusion at elite level remains: only five per cent of professional gamers are women. Worse still, 72 per cent said that they had experienced toxicity in the form of verbal abuse, being sent inappropriate images, and harassment.

“Addressing inclusivity in esports and the video games industry is crucial, not just ethically, but also from a business perspective,” said Billie Purdie, British Esports’ project development lead.

Some tickets are now available for the British Esports Be The Change: Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Summit. (British Esports)

“The better we engage with under-represented groups, by having an inclusive environment, the more we can increase diverse participation, and ensure the industries evolve in a way that is both sustainable and adaptable.”

Esports and gaming have always been a space where anyone, irrespective of their background, can get involved, she added.

“We just have to ensure we continue fostering those environments where individuals can thrive, which is exactly what the Be The Change Summit is all about.”

A limited amount of “early bird” tickets for the event, taking place on Thursday, 21 November, are available now.