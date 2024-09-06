Comedian Will Ferrell is being widely commended online following the release of the trailer for his new Netflix documentary Will & Harper, in which he and his trans best friend go on a road trip together.

Will Ferrell and Harper Steele first became friends roughly thirty years ago, when the Elf actor joined the cast of the beloved US sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. At the time, Harper Steele was SNL’s head writer.

During the pandemic, after months apart, she wrote Ferrell an email to inform him that she was transitioning and was now living as a trans woman.

The duo decided to embark on a cross-state road trip together to explore Steele’s relationship to her home country now as a trans woman, as well as her and Ferrell’s new relationship.

The funny, heartwarming documentary sees the pair tackle tough questions, and head to some of the places – racecourses, bars – that Steele used to love as her old self, to see if she is accepted in them now.

At a time where trans people are being seen first and foremost in the context of controversy, Will & Harper is essential, perspective-altering viewing. And from the trailer alone, it seems TV lovers agree.

“Will Ferrell deciding to educate himself and others as well as supporting and loving Harper unconditionally when she came out to him really puts some other comedians to shame, huh,” one person wrote on X/Twitter, in a post that has now been seen more than four million times.

The post refers to comedians including Dave Chappelle and Ricky Gervais who have committed to ensuring their comedy punches down against the trans community.

“This is exactly what white rich men with privilege and a huge cis male following should be doing. I will love Will Ferrell forever,” gushed a second fan.

“In a world full of JK Rowlings, be a Will Ferrell,” a third internet user wrote; their post now has half a million views.

Other people anticipating the documentary are sharing their own experiences of having a loved one transition, while some are having their minds opened before their eyes.

“I got tears in my eyes watching this. I feel so sad for all the human beings who are unable to live their truth. I am hoping that this will be as good as it seams. I can’t wait to see it,” commented one person.

“I think the biggest cause of transphobia is lack of understanding. If you’re not trans and you don’t know anybody who is trans, the whole concept does seem strange,” another added.

“That’s why projects like this are important, because trans people exist. They always have and always will. And once you know the heart of somebody who is just trying to live their life, you understand.”

Critics who have already seen the documentary have described it as “poignant and laugh-out-loud-funny”, “a joyous and welcome surprise”, and “what the world needs now”.

Will & Harper: Where to watch

Will & Harper will stream on Netflix from 27 September. It will be available to watch in select cinemas from 13 September.

